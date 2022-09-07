During the Florida 8A state championship game, Miami Southridge was losing to Dr. Phillips (Orlando) until a five-star talent made one of the most memorable plays ever in a title game.

Mark Pope raced down the sideline and scored a 72-yard touchdown and his name has been forever immortalized since then.

The elite wide receiver signed with the Miami Hurricanes in the highly-heralded #Storm18 class under former Head Coach Mark Richt. Pope committed to the hometown team on March 27th of the 2017 calendar year and stayed locked in with the Canes until signing day of 2018.

There were lofty expectations for Pope, as a High-School U.S Army All-American and a 7-on-7 superstar playing for South Florida Express. After a freshman season where the receiver did not see much action, Hurricane fans questioned when the former standout receiver would get his opportunity.

That moment came during Pope’s sophomore year, cracking the two-deep rotation while tallying 18 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Pope had a knack for creating separation, but had well-documented troubles tracking the ball and reeling it in for receptions.

Hurricanes' fans hoped it was only due to the receiver being an underclassman at the time. The woes of his dropped passes continued well into his junior season despite making Miami’s starting lineup.

Pope posted a junior season with 11 starts, racking up 33 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns. His season however came with much criticism. Fans started to question why the receiver continued to play so much considering how many plays were left on the field. Miami’s bowl loss to Louisiana Tech and Pope’s lackluster performance within that game did not help his case either.