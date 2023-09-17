When we talk about value on a football team, we're talking about how much of an impact it would have on the team without a player. After three games, we have clarity on which players the coaches trust the most and the players that are the most valuable. Here are the most crucial players for the Miami Hurricanes after three games.

Tyler Van Dyke

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

According to Pro Football Focus, Miami received the HIGHEST offensive grade in college football after week three (93.3). That's a phrase that's worth repeating. A big reason why is Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who could make a case for the most efficient quarterback country. "TVD" is sixth in the nation in overall passing grade (92.2) and is fifth in QB rating (89.6). Considerably, due to Van Dyke's play, Miami ranks 12th in the nation in points scored, only behind Florida State (8th) in the ACC. According to PFF, the Hurricanes also rank fifth in passing in the country. His value grows with each game, and Miami has to continue to do a great job of protecting him. He has been sacked twice in three games this season. Although Emory Williams has been okay after two games of action, his passing grade of 65 is a massive drop-off from the Miami starter.

Xavier Restrepo

Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami

Miami ranks first in receiving, according to PFF (89). That's right, first. Xavier Restrepo, the gritty slot receiver, is a big reason why leading the team in receptions (17) and yards (314). After three games, he has a 90.6 receiving grade - good for third best in the country.

We saw how valuable "X" was last season when he missed several games due to injury. The Miami offense looked lost without a reliable playmaker, and TVD looked for his roommate early and often in games. X marks the spot to go to in critical moments, and his presence is crucial to Miami's success.

Henry Parrish

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami

Miami ranks second in run grade in the country (90.9). The running game is a force with four capable backs, but Henry Parrish is the veteran leader of this group. He has consistently been a reliable runner. He is averaging a team-best 7.4 yards per carry and has Miami's longest run of the year (37). Any running back of the top four is valuable because the depth allows for minimal wear and tear, but Parrish is the back standing out right now. Don Chaney is not too far behind, as his run grade that is second in the country at 91.3.

Francisco Mauigoa

Francisco Mauigoa, Linebacker, Miami

According to PFF, Miami ranks 9th in run defense - first in the ACC. Francisco Mauigoa is a massive help in stopping the run. The Washington State transfer is tied for the lead in total tackles (15) and diagnoses plays early. The next best linebacker regarding the tackling stat sheet is Corey Flagg Jr. "Kiko" needs to stay healthy if Miami wants to continue to stop the run on an elite level.

Kamren Kinchens

The returning outstanding safety Kamren Kinchens is valuable from a production, leadership, and trust standpoint. He's fourth on the team in tackles after missing a full game and about a half a quarter. Kam also leads the team with takeaways, as he has an interception, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. His value is high not only because of his ability, but also because backups Jaden Harris and Markeith Williams are not near the level of the All-American.

James Williams

James Williams, Safety, Miami

James Williams has stepped up tremendously as a leader and tackler on this Miami Hurricanes football team. The Canes are 15th in tackling grade, and Williams is tied for the lead in tackles (15). His sheer presence is valuable as he is an emotional and technical leader for the defense. Like with Kinchens, the backups, Harris and Williams, still have a ways to go to reach the former five-star level.

Jaden Davis

Jaden Davis, Defensive Back, Miami

Jaden Davis has been a lockdown corner for Miami. He is a well-rounded defensive back who shows his value with every snap so far in 2023. He's third in tackles (11) and first in passes defended (3). He had a massive forced fumble in the Texas A&M game and was sent on corner blitzes to pressure the quarterback. Davis ranks 28th in the country in creating pressure from the cornerback position. Davis needs to stay healthy because Davonte Brown has not yet shown the consistency needed to play more snaps.

Matt Lee

Matthew Lee, Center, Miami ()

Miami ranks 27th in run blocking and 37th in pass blocking in the country. Again, Miami has the highest offensive grade in the country; much of the credit needs to go to this offensive line and the job Matt Lee has done quarterbacking the unit. Any offensive lineman of the starting five is extremely valuable because the drop-off in talent and experience is significant after the starters. Lee's value is undoubtedly the highest because of his position at center.

Andy Borregales

Kickers are valuable too. Andy Borregales puts actual points on the scoreboard and he has shown his value by hitting a kick from 50 yards this season. He ranks 9th in the country in field goals (77.8) and will be relied upon to make bigger kicks this season.

Leonard Taylor

Leonard Taylor, Defensive Tackle, Miami