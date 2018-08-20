CaneSport.com

Thomas Brown: No. 1 offense impressed in scrimmage
Hurricane offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said on WQAM Monday morning that he was pleased with how the offense performed in the scrimmage on Saturday night.
“The number one unit on offense looked really good, the best that we have looked all camp as far as being on the same page and moving the ball for the most part up and down the field,” Brown said. “We had a couple of hiccups, had one interception with the first unit that was just a mishap with where the ball was going.
“I thought we ran the ball well. Both Travis (Homer) and DeeJay (Dallas) ran the ball well. They kind of split time. DeeJay took most of the reps, had around 12 carries; Travis had about seven.”
Brown said the “biggest surprise” was third team tailback/starting fullback Trayone Gray.
“He had three touchdowns in the scrimmage, two with the No. 1 offense,” Brown said. “He put on some proper weight in the offseason and he has worked his way into great shape.
“We asked him to move to fullback in January. He has always been super tough and we wanted to see him use his talent to the best of his ability. He didn’t complain one bit. He had an awesome attitude and has worked his way into the playing rotation at running back.”
Brown also said that WR Lawrence Cager “continues to have a great camp” and “made some big-time catches.”
And Brown said that freshman TE Brevin Jordan “flashed a whole lot on Saturday night.”
“He had a little mishap in situation offense but looked really, really good,” Brown said.
Brown said aside from Gray being a big surprise that Jordan was probably next on that "surprise" list.
"He's been very impressive," Brown said.
Brown added that Will Mallory “made some tough catches as well.”
Brown’s take on starting QB Malik Rosier?
“He is being consistent,” Brown said. “That was one of the issues that we had especially down the stretch, and not just with him, but the entire offense. Just being able to handle success and be consistent and be the same guy every day. Leadership role - the quarterback is in a position to be a leader and he has been more vocal and getting guys going.
“He is a really smart player. He knows how to run our offense and makes really good decisions for the most part. He knows how to tuck the ball down and pick up yards running the football or with extending plays when the pocket breaks down.”
The backup QB’s?
“It has been up and down to be honest with you,” Brown said. “N’Kosi has flashed a lot. He is a really good football player, progressing along, but he’s still been inconsistent too much at times.
“Cade Weldon has done some nice things throughout camp, but he had a couple of picks on Saturday,” Brown said. “Some weren’t his fault and some were. We have to do a better job of taking care of the football.
“Out of all those guys, Jarren Williams has the best arm talent in the room,” Brown said. “He is a freshman and that is the hardest spot to come in and play early, but talent is not an issue with him. It’s him understanding our offense and taking command of it.”
* Brown said WR Ahmmon Richards is showing no ill effects coming off injury.
"The old Ahmmon is back," Brown said.
He also praised the entire WR corps and pointed to Evidence Njoku as "Coming on strong, making some big-time catches. That dude keeps growing every day. I don't know what's in the Njoku gene pool. It's impressive."