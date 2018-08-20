CaneSport.com

Hurricane offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said on WQAM Monday morning that he was pleased with how the offense performed in the scrimmage on Saturday night.

“The number one unit on offense looked really good, the best that we have looked all camp as far as being on the same page and moving the ball for the most part up and down the field,” Brown said. “We had a couple of hiccups, had one interception with the first unit that was just a mishap with where the ball was going.

“I thought we ran the ball well. Both Travis (Homer) and DeeJay (Dallas) ran the ball well. They kind of split time. DeeJay took most of the reps, had around 12 carries; Travis had about seven.”

Brown said the “biggest surprise” was third team tailback/starting fullback Trayone Gray.

“He had three touchdowns in the scrimmage, two with the No. 1 offense,” Brown said. “He put on some proper weight in the offseason and he has worked his way into great shape.

“We asked him to move to fullback in January. He has always been super tough and we wanted to see him use his talent to the best of his ability. He didn’t complain one bit. He had an awesome attitude and has worked his way into the playing rotation at running back.”

Brown also said that WR Lawrence Cager “continues to have a great camp” and “made some big-time catches.”

And Brown said that freshman TE Brevin Jordan “flashed a whole lot on Saturday night.”

“He had a little mishap in situation offense but looked really, really good,” Brown said.

Brown said aside from Gray being a big surprise that Jordan was probably next on that "surprise" list.

"He's been very impressive," Brown said.

Brown added that Will Mallory “made some tough catches as well.”