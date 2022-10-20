Three Players Bound To Breakout in the Second Half of the Season
In the last couple of games, the offense has come to life behind the performances of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and wide receivers Frank Ladson and Colbie Young. There is still some talent on the roster close to having a breakout moment and we could see that mid-season development and growth turn into similar results as Van Dyke, Ladson, and Young.
Here are a few of the potential breakouts of the second half:
Running Back Jaylan Knighton
This would be a return to form for running back Jaylan Knighton. Rooster has led this offense before but he has been completely absent outside of a solid game against Texas A&M. That slow start to 2022 opened the door to Henry Parrish taking over as the lead back, but there is still an opportunity and a need for Knighton to get back to his 2021 ways.
Last season, Knighton had six games with 80 or more yards from scrimmage, including 11 touchdowns in just eight games overall. Other than his 83 total yards against Texas A&M, he has failed to reach 70 scrimmage yards or 28 yards rushing in any game this season. He also failed to get in the endzone, despite being tagged as one of the few game-breaking players in the offense.
Parrish being banged up, and Don Chaney Jr. still four weeks from a return, mean opportunity may still be there for Knighton. The offense cannot survive throwing the ball 46 and 57 times as it has done in the last two games. The Josh Gattis scheme relies on at least two threats in the backfield and Knighton has the pedigree (former four-star prospect) and skill set to become the 1B at running back.
Wide Receiver Brashard Smith
The flashes have been there all year but coming to Miami as a home grown blue-chip player as part of a highly hyped group of receiver commits means it is time to show more than just flashes. Brashard Smith had his best game to date against Virginia Tech, catching six passes for 76 yards, both season highs. He was consistent all game and showed consistency catching the football, the main skill that was missing in his repertoire.
Colbie Young has established himself as a true vertical threat and someone who can beat one-on-one coverage on the outside while Frank Ladson has become a trusted option on short to intermediate throws for Tyler Van Dyke. The only thing missing is the big play slot that was vacated by Xavier Restrepo's injury. He is still weeks from returning, allowing for yet another week of growth for Smith.
The continued reliance on the passing game means targets will be there for Smith. If last week was any indication, bigger things are coming.
Wide Receiver Jacolby George
If Jacolby George does not hurt his thumb against Texas A&M, this discussion happens weeks ago. George was a target hog during his time at Plantation and came to Miami as part of an elite 2021 wide receiver class that included Smith and Romello Brinson. Despite being touted as potential early impact players, whether due to opportunity, suspension or injury, that has not happened.
George could be back as soon as this week and with so much focus going to be on Young and the slow recovery of Restrepo, George could join Smith as two players to step up in the second half. He showed some ability in his lone 2022 appearance, grabbing three passes for 41 yards. He nearly scored Miami's only touchdown of the game before being tripped up inside the red zone.
His ability to play both the slot and outside could be big for the receiver rotation and help open up the passing attack even more for Miami.
