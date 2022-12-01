Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright has thoughts on Brent Key's hire at Georgia Tech, Deion Sanders' candidacy at USF and the absence of Alabama and Florida teams from Championship Week.

BRENT KEY IS THE RIGHT HIRE AT THE RIGHT TIME FOR GEORGIA TECH

Coaches such as Bobby Ross, George O’Leary, Chan Gailey and Paul Johnson showed that Georgia Tech can be a winning program. After six years of subpar football, the Yellow Jackets have hired Brent Key to right the proverbial ship. There is something to be said for a former player returning to his alma mater. There is also something to be said for promoting from within as Key has been on the Georgia Tech staff for three years. For a decade earlier in his career, Key was on staff at UCF building recruiting ties in the region. Those efforts were further expanded during three seasons at Alabama. Key knows the inner workings of the program and knows how to recruit the area. Are there “sexier” hires the Yellow Jackets could have gone after? Sure. But Key is the right person at the right time for Georgia Tech. He will reestablish a winning culture and give the program a baseline to improve on in the ACC.

*****

WOULD DEION SANDERS BE SUCCESSFUL AT SOUTH FLORIDA?

Deion Sanders (USA Today Sports Images)

Setting the COVID year aside, all Deion Sanders has done at Jackson State is win. Over the past two seasons, Sanders has racked up a 22-2 record with a perfect 16-0 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Looking at recruiting, Sanders shocked the world landing the top-ranked player in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter. Hailing from Fort Myers (Fla.), if Sanders returned to the Sunshine State, USF's recruiting potential - both in the traditional sense and through the transfer portal - would rise through the roof. A lot of top programs, especially Big Ten and ACC squads, don’t want to see Prime Time at USF. That thought has to hold true for Gus Malzahn and UCF, as well.

*****

ALABAMA, FLORIDA TEAMS SITTING OUT CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Nick Saban (USA Today Sports Images)