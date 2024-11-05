Three Predictions: Gregory Thomas, Notre Dame flip target, Miami's season

Gregory Thomas (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals national recruiting director John Garcia Jr. has a trio of predictions about Gregory Thomas' commitment to Florida State, a flip target for Notre Dame and Miami's run to the College Football Playoff.

1. GREGORY THOMAS WILL STICK WITH FLORIDA STATE.

Florida State currently holds 11 verbal commitments, and is fresh off of a recruiting weekend with some key targets and pledges in town, but most of the current group on board remains targeted by other programs. That list includes Rivals250 defensive back Gregory 'Zae' Thomas, he confirmed to Rivals this past week. While others in the ACC increase their contact, including finalist Clemson, there are currently no plans for Thomas to hit the road before the Early Signing Period opens on Dec. 4. Thomas also reports the group of commitments as trying to hold things together with optimism despite the dreadful on-field campaign for Mike Norvell's program. Throw in his legitimate Seminole heritage and the feeling is that his commitment has more layers than most and will be extremely tough to alter in the end.

2. NOTRE DAME WILL FLIP ANTWAUN PARHAM

Antwaun Parham

Big, physical wide receiver Antwaun Parham has had a banner senior season for Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch High School despite playing with three other Power Four wide receiver prospects – and it has helped to increase his stock in the eyes of colleges around the country. Notre Dame jumped in with a scholarship offer on Friday and it wasn't a spur-of-the-moment tender as the Irish have seen Parham three times since the offseason. Now that the offer was extended, there could be quick motion toward a verbal commitment to Marcus Freeman's program. Parham is currently committed to Tulane and he has been back to New Orleans this season, but now he has an official visit scheduled for South Bend this weekend. All signs point toward a potential flip with less than a month left until these decisions can become official.

3. MIAMI WILL ROLL INTO THE CFB PLAYOFF UNDEFEATED

Cam Ward (Photo by © Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)