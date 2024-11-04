Advertisement

Published Nov 4, 2024
Miami Football: Ward and Restrepo earn weekly ACC Honors
CanesCounty.com
Staff
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Two Hurricanes collected distinction from the Atlantic Coast Conference following historic performances in Miami’s 53-31 victory over Duke.


As announced Monday afternoon, Cam Ward (ACC Quarterback of the Week) and Xavier Restrepo (Receiver of the Week) were among the weekly conference honorees.


Ward recorded 400 yards through the air and had a co-season-high five touchdowns to guide the Hurricanes to their first 9-0 start since 2017.


The 6-foot-2, 223-pound senior led Miami to its third double-digit comeback win, as the Hurricanes outscored the Blue Devils, 36-3, over the final 22:16.


Ward tossed his nation's leading 29th passing touchdown, tying Steve Walsh’s single-season school record.


A fifth-year senior, Ward (17,022) also moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.


Restrepo hauled in eight catches for 146 yards and a career-best three touchdowns to help Miami post 50-plus points for the fifth different time in 2024.


Capped off by a 66-yard score, Restrepo (2,573) became the Hurricanes’ all-time receiving yards leader, passing Santana Moss (2,547).


The 5-foot-10, 198-pound wideout in the victory also matched Mike Harley (182) for the most career catches in program history.


Restrepo became the first Miami player with at least 850 receiving yards in multiple seasons.


Ward was previously tabbed ACC Quarterback of the Week on Sept. 3, Sept. 23, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, and Oct. 21. Meanwhile, the weekly accolade marks Restrepo’s first of the year.


No. 4/4 Miami travels to face Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

