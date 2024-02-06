Miami took a hit to its NCAA Tournament hopes with an embarrassing 60-38 loss to Virginia. Miami will hope to bounce back at home as they host No. 3 North Carolina. The tip is set for 4 PM eastern and will be televised on ESPN. Here are three thoughts from a deflating loss in Charlottesville.

Advertisement

Omier is the only dependable Hurricane

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers forward Blake Buchanan (0) during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena.

Starting forward Norchad Omier was the only player who provided valuable minutes for Miami. He was the only Hurricane with double-digit points (11) and rebounds (13). Omier did a great job of staying out of foul trouble (1), and his totals were pretty close to his averages despite the stifling defense imposed by Virginia. Omier has scored in double digits in every game except for the 80-71 loss to Louisville and has hauled in double-digit boards in all but nine games. He is the only Cane that can be counted upon night in, night out.

Miami needs to get to the free-throw line, not the three-point line

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Dante Harris (1) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena.

Miami shot a season-worst 2-for-20 from three-point range against the Cavaliers. The Hurricanes were forced into tough shots by the number two scoring defense in college basketball in UVA. Three-point specialists Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar had terrible shooting nights, going 2-12 combined from deep. Poplar hit two in the first half, while Pack failed to make a single field goal for the entire night. Miami shot 29 percent from the floor compared to Virginia's 48 percent. Miami didn't seem to have a game plan from the opening tip, and hoped the three-point shots would fall to give them a chance. Miami did make it to the free throw line 15 times, but 13 times were in the second half when the game was already in hand. Although Miami now ranks 39th in three-point field goal percentage, there needs to be a concerted effort to get to the paint and the free-throw line. Miami was outscored 32-18 in the paint. The three-ball needs to be an added boost to the scoring, not the offense's engine.



Ball-handling is a problem

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) controls the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) and Cavaliers forward Blake Buchanan (0) defend during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena.