Three takeaways from Miami's loss to Virginia
Miami took a hit to its NCAA Tournament hopes with an embarrassing 60-38 loss to Virginia. Miami will hope to bounce back at home as they host No. 3 North Carolina. The tip is set for 4 PM eastern and will be televised on ESPN.
Here are three thoughts from a deflating loss in Charlottesville.
Omier is the only dependable Hurricane
Starting forward Norchad Omier was the only player who provided valuable minutes for Miami. He was the only Hurricane with double-digit points (11) and rebounds (13).
Omier did a great job of staying out of foul trouble (1), and his totals were pretty close to his averages despite the stifling defense imposed by Virginia.
Omier has scored in double digits in every game except for the 80-71 loss to Louisville and has hauled in double-digit boards in all but nine games.
He is the only Cane that can be counted upon night in, night out.
Miami needs to get to the free-throw line, not the three-point line
Miami shot a season-worst 2-for-20 from three-point range against the Cavaliers. The Hurricanes were forced into tough shots by the number two scoring defense in college basketball in UVA.
Three-point specialists Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar had terrible shooting nights, going 2-12 combined from deep. Poplar hit two in the first half, while Pack failed to make a single field goal for the entire night. Miami shot 29 percent from the floor compared to Virginia's 48 percent.
Miami didn't seem to have a game plan from the opening tip, and hoped the three-point shots would fall to give them a chance.
Miami did make it to the free throw line 15 times, but 13 times were in the second half when the game was already in hand. Although Miami now ranks 39th in three-point field goal percentage, there needs to be a concerted effort to get to the paint and the free-throw line. Miami was outscored 32-18 in the paint.
The three-ball needs to be an added boost to the scoring, not the offense's engine.
Ball-handling is a problem
The ankle injury to Kyshawn George couldn't have come at a worse time. A few minutes into the game, George landed awkwardly, writhing in pain, and limped over to the bench. He did not return.
George had been serving as one of Miami's primary ball-handlers, and of the players playing significant minutes, the freshman averaged the least turnovers with 1.6 per game. Omier (2.4), Poplar (2.1), and Matthew Cleveland (2.1) each average over two per contest, and Pack (1.8) and Bensley Joseph (1.7) are nearly at two per game.
Miami lost the turnover battle 11-3 to Virginia, and the Cavaliers scored 15 points from those giveaways. Joseph is the second-best ball handler, averaging more than 20 minutes per game, but the size difference between George (6'2" to 6'8") hurts the Hurricanes defensively and in rebounding.
The Canes do have a consistent facilitator, which is truly hurting the Hurricanes. Collectively, Miami has many streaky scorers, but the Canes are failing to share the basketball for scores. Miami was out-assisted 20-9 against UVA.
Miami has won the assist battle in five of its six wins in league play. Miami's home game against the Hokies last Saturday was the only game Miami won while losing in the assist total (15-8).
Miami's assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 144th in the nation, while its upcoming opponent, North Carolina, is ranked 71st.
