News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 21:33:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Tim Burns Jr. commits: "It's been my dream school"

Trrfyrcfuadcoattky95
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Northwestern High School Class of 2021 CB Tim Burns Jr. says it began when he was 6 years old.“That’s when I started dreaming of becoming a Hurricane,” Burns said.So it wasn’t a big stretch t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}