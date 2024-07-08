"After that, I'll be shutting my recruitment down and focusing on my high school moving forward," he told Rivals .

The four-star DB from New Iberia (La.) Westgate High is set to make his college decision on July 20, Antoine tells Rivals . Antoine will choose from LSU, Florida State and Miami.





Antoine took an official visit to Miami from May 31-June 2

"Miami has been on my tail," Antoine told Rivals. "Ever since I got the offer an stepped foot on campus, the communication has been consistent. Coach (Chevis) Jackson and (Lance) Guidry are real straight-up with me, they tell me what's real and what's not, and Coach Chevis is so young so we bond really well. Even though he's a coach, he's cool with it."

Antoine hit Florida State on June 21-23 for an official visit.

"That was my first time being out there, so getting to go up there and see the campus, see the field, seeing the culture behind it, and to getting to talk to the coaches and see them in person," Antoine started on the highlights of his time around Florida State.

"The standard they've built at Florida State is like the standard Coach (Ryan) Antoine has built at my high school," he continued. "You work for what you want. It's the same standard at Florida State."

After committing to LSU in January, Antoine reopened his recruitment earlier this summer. The Tigers remain a finalist for the No. 2 prospect in The Boot for the 2025 class.

"I'm feeling good about LSU," he told Rivals this off-season. "The chemistry, the bonds we're building at LSU ... we're trying to win a national championship. I love having that attached to my name."

"He's like family, that's it," Antoine said of LSU DB coach Corey Raymond. "He's from the same place as I am, and we're communicating and staying in touch."



