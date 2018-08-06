CaneSport.com

With Day 3 of practice in the books, RB Travis Homer summed up on Monday that “The first day we didn’t really come out with energy, but I like what I’m seeing the past two days. The offense is coming out with a lot of energy and we’re just working as hard as we can.”

A returning starter, Homer is working with the ones. Deejay Dallas is the second-teamer with freshman Lorenzo Lingard behind him. Freshman Cam Davis is also working in.

Homer says both the freshmen are doing well, and asked the difference between them said Lingard “likes to lower his shoulder a little more than Cam.”

Homer says he’s put on “about seven pounds” this summer and that it’ll help him take on more pounding during the season. He says he currently weighs just above 200 pounds.

* Of Malik Rosier, who is Homer’s roommate, Homer said, “He’s defintley more focused.”

Homer joked how his biggest issue with Rosier as his roommate is getting the lights turned off at night, as Rosier stays up late listening to music/watching film.

Of the entire QB unit, Homer says he’s encouraged by the group and that “I just have seen a lot more completed passes on everyone.”