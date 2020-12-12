CaneSport - Tre Donaldson is a two-sport athlete with major offers

" Penn State and Louisville offered during the season. I have Georgia , Ole Miss and some other offers too."

" Nebraska was the second school to offer me, and that was in April. Then it was a domino effect from there. I got Florida , Tennessee , Auburn , Alabama , Kentucky , Miami and others after that.

The offer from the Yellow Jackets arrived December 9, 2019. It took four months to get offer No. 2, but once that hit, his recruitment took off.

He has been communicating with a lot of those schools multiple times a week, and some daily. Staffs across the country are putting in the time to get to know Donaldson.

"I am talking to a lot of schools right now. Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Miami, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and some others are talking to me, facetiming with me, having zoom meetings with me and things like that.

"I am talking to multiple schools daily. It is a lot and it means a lot. They are showing me a lot of love and recruiting me hard and getting to know me."

With the ban on visits since early March due to the pandemic, Donaldson has not taken any visits in 2020. Out of the schools that have offered, he has only visited Ole Miss. That trip to Oxford came last season when the Rebels hosted LSU.

"It is definitely early for me, and I have my eyes open to all schools the same right now," said Donaldson. "I am in no rush, but I am one that could commit in two months or sometime during the season next year.

"My door is open to all schools right now, everyone has my attention the same, and I am just keeping an open mind. I am just trying to build good relationships with coaches right now. That is what I am focused on the most."

Donaldson is a rare athlete. He a highly-regarded athlete with major offers in two sports. Basketball is on his mind too. When he makes a decision, he will be considering a school for both sports.

"Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Ole Miss and some other schools have offered me just in basketball, so I will be thinking about that. I talk to both football and basketball coaches from a lot of the same schools.

"I do love basketball too, and I have been talking to football coaches about both sports, and most are good with me trying both for at least a couple of years to see how it goes.

"So when I do start to cut my list down and all that, I will be considering that for sure."

He has not timeline in mind to when he wants to trim his list of schools down, but outside of finding the best opportunity in the gridiron and hard-court, he knows what else he wants in a school.

"I want to play for a hard-nosed coach, a coach that pushes his players, someone that doesn't put up with anything and a coach that knows how to win," said Donaldson. "I am also looking for a coaching staff that really gets to know me and my family and knows how to build a good relationship with his players."

Donaldson is still evaluating each option, but Friday, on his birthday, he did name a top 12.