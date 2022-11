Local talent was huge in the win against Georgia Tech on Saturday and looks to be core parts of the recruiting classes going forward. The Miami staff went into unfamiliar territory yesterday, offering two standout underclass from Somerset Canyons Academy.

Sophomore wide receiver Waden Charles is continuing the trend of freaky-sized playmakers on the offensive side of the ball that Miami seems to be favoring in the recruiting process.

Charles is a verified 6'3" 181-pounds who showed out on both sides of the ball over the last two seasons, but took things up a notch this season, picking up 53 receptions, 1067 yards, nine touchdowns, 66 tackles, and three interceptions.

"Miami has a solid program. They have a great coaching staff and they recruit highly-rated players. I love what they are doing over there," said Charles of his thoughts on Miami. "The thought of playing at home has been rushing through my head lately. I would love to put on and play in front of my home crowd. That is definitely something I wouldn't mind doing."

Charles now holds four offers from Arkansas State, Florida A&M, Miami, and Toledo and is certainly on track to be at least a four-star talent.