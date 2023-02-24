The Hurricanes women’s basketball program was handed a variety of Level II sanctions for recruiting violations involving women's basketball coach Katie Meier Friday afternoon.

The Miami athletic department is subject to a one-year probation and a fine of $5,000 plus 1% of the school’s women’s basketball budget. The women’s basketball program is subject to recruiting restrictions, and Meier received a three-game suspension, which she served at the beginning of this season.





Statement from the University of Miami on NCAA Negotiated Resolution:

“Today, the NCAA Committee on Infractions and the University of Miami announced a Negotiated Resolution regarding a recruiting violation involving Head Women’s Basketball Coach Katie Meier.

“As a result of the violation, Coach Meier was suspended for the first three regular-season games this season, the Department of Athletics will be placed on one year of probation, the women’s basketball program will serve recruiting restrictions, and the institution will pay financial penalties.

“The NCAA enforcement staff conducted a nearly four-month comprehensive investigation across multiple sports, seeking to determine if violations related to NIL had occurred. That investigation included a review of all communications, among other records, between institutional staff members and a representative of the institution’s athletics interests as well as dozens of interviews. Ultimately, the only violation in the case resulted from Coach Meier’s communications with a representative of the institution’s athletics interests. The University, student-athletes, coaches, and administrators cooperated fully with the NCAA enforcement staff throughout the investigation.

“Coach Meier and the University have accepted responsibility, and this Negotiated Resolution allows us to move forward and is in the best interests of Coach Meier, our student-athletes, and our University. However, the University encourages the membership to review NCAA bylaws that have been on the books for decades and may no longer be applicable or realistic in today’s environment. The sanctions that we ultimately agreed to, to bring this to a close, are not commiserate with the violation or its intent. Coach Meier is an outstanding coach, role model, teacher, and valued member of the Hurricane Family and we stand fully behind her, her program, and our ongoing departmental compliance efforts.”

The sanctions were part of a negotiated resolution between the NCAA, Miami and Meier.

The Athletic identified the booster as prominent Miami supporter John Ruiz and the prospects as Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who transferred to Miami from Fresno State in the offseason. The settlement does not require Ruiz to disassociate from the school, and no discipline was forced upon the players.





Statement from Head Coach Katie Meier:

“For over 30 years, I have led my programs with integrity and have been a collaborative partner with the NCAA. Collegiate athletics is in transformation, and any inadvertent mistake I made was prior to a full understanding of implemented guardrails and the clarification issued by the NCAA in May. We all look forward to a time when there is a national solution to help our student-athletes, coaches, and institutions. I am happy this matter is resolved as I continue to focus on mentoring and developing our student-athletes and winning games for the University of Miami.”





Miami's women's basketball team is 17-11 on the season and will play its regular-season finale on Sunday at home. The tip is scheduled for 12:00 PM eastern and will be televised on ACC Network.