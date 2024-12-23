Video: Miami DE Rueben Bain looking forward to Pop-Tarts Bowl game

Miami defensive end Rueben Bain answers questions regarding what the team is looking to prove against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, his decision to stay home and play for the hometown Hurricanes, and being an honorary captain at the Dade County vs. Broward County All-Star Game (Crib Classic).
