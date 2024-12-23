Published Dec 23, 2024
Video: Miami DE Rueben Bain looking forward to Pop-Tarts Bowl game
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami defensive end Rueben Bain answers questions regarding what the team is looking to prove against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, his decision to stay home and play for the hometown Hurricanes, and being an honorary captain at the Dade County vs. Broward County All-Star Game (Crib Classic).

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook