Video: Miami DB commit Camdin Portis talks of leaving legacy at Miami

Miami 2026 defensive back commit Camden Portis talks of advice given to him, his father, Miami alum Clinton Portis, why he chose to commit to Miami and players he is looking to recruit for the 2026 class at South Florida Express 7-on-7 try-outs in Davie, FL.
