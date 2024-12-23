Published Dec 23, 2024
Video: Miami DB commit Camdin Portis talks of leaving legacy at Miami
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami 2026 defensive back commit Camden Portis talks of advice given to him, his father, Miami alum Clinton Portis, why he chose to commit to Miami and players he is looking to recruit for the 2026 class at South Florida Express 7-on-7 try-outs in Davie, FL.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook