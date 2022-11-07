Development was a significant focus for Jim Larrañaga and the Miami Hurricanes this offseason. Tasked with replacing the production of three starters from last season’s Elite Eight team, Larrañaga has leaned toward his returning players to take on extended roles. With six new faces arriving in Coral Gables - four freshmen and two transfers - the Hurricanes focused on player progression during the summer, as they looked to see who could fill key positions. It's safe to say some took that next step both mentally and physically. For guys like Jordan Miller and Wooga Poplar, now at Miami for over a year, the results of their work are starting to show. Miller, who transferred to UM last season, can expect to be more involved offensively. Larrañaga has expressed extreme confidence in the fifth-year senior to bring the ball up and take more shots. "I think Jordan Miller is one of the best players in the ACC," Larrañaga said. "The guy is doing everything at such a high level. His field goal percentage, his offensive rebounding... We're counting on him to have a huge year." Known more for his defensive impact, things flow well for the Hurricanes when Miller gets his touches. Miami was 15-2 when he scored in double figures last season.

Miami is 15-2 when Jordan Miller scores in double figures. (Photo Credit: Ari Capland) (Ari Capland, 305 Sports)

As for Poplar, he's taken a big leap in his game. His athleticism is starting to show in the way he attacks the rim. His mid-range shot is more accurate and is released confidently. He could be the real deal. After starting in zero games as a freshman, he'll open things up for the Hurricanes in its season opener Monday against Lafayette. "Wooga is a tremendous worker," assistant coach Bill Courtney said. "He's going to put in the extra time and extra work to become a better player. That's what he's done." Courtney praised Poplar for his consistency to want to improve, mentioning his early morning workouts as an example. "Since the day he's gotten here and even more so now, he's in the gym extra hours," he said. "Come in here at six in the morning and he's getting shots up. Come in here at nine at night on a Wednesday or Thursday and he's getting shots up. All that work that's done in the dark comes out in the light. You're seeing that from Wooga right now."

Wooga Poplar will make his first collegiate start Monday against Lafayette. (Photo credit: Ari Capland) (Ari Capland, 305 Sports)

The same goes for Isaiah Wong, Bensley Joseph, Anthony Walker, Harlond Beverly and Jakai Robinson, the other returning players on scholarship. Wong, who was recently tabbed to the NABC Player of the Year Watch List, will take on the leader role for Miami, as he did last year. With that said, he should be UM's leading scorer, as they look to replace Kam McGusty's (17.8 PPG) production. Larrañaga is confident in his starting guards Wong and Nijel Pack, which could be one of the best duo’s in the nation. "I think [Nijel] and Isaiah are a dynamic one-two punch in our backcourt," he said. Joseph, a sophomore, is the backup guard and will come off the bench. As one of the best defenders on the team, his impact will be vital in the later stages of games. "There's going to be plenty of minutes that Bensley's going to earn because of his outstanding defense on the ball," Larrañaga said.

Bensley Joseph will be a major contributor off the bench this season. (Photo Credit: Ari Capland) (Ari Capland, 305 Sports)

Walker returns for his fourth year with the program, as his size will come in handy for Miami. Larrañaga said he's comfortable playing the 6-foot-9 forward at the four or five, meaning he'll usually sub in for Norchad Omier. Walker's been working on expanding his game offensively, too. If he could get his shooting going from beyond the arc, it will help the Hurricanes space the floor much more. Being able to use him in the corners, similar to what they did with Sam Waardenburg, has proven to work in the past. "I want to be more consistent shooting," Walker said. "I won't be taking six, seven threes in a game, but it's something I've taken into consideration. I want to be able to knock down open ones and be able to help my team and stretch the defense out. I have been putting in a lot of work on my three-point shot and my outside shooting." Bensley and Walker will be the first two to enter the game, in what will likely be a seven-man rotation to start the season. Larrañaga said it'll take time to figure that out, as he hopes to plug Beverly and Robinson into the mix. "The rotation is going to be developed over the course of time," Larrañaga said. "I don't know if we're going to be playing seven the whole time or eight or nine. You'll be able to figure that out sometime in December. Beverly has missed a few practices already, as he recovers from a back injury that sidelined him last year. As for Robinson, who redshirted his freshman campaign, he'll surely get an opportunity to earn playing time.