Head Coach Mario Cristobal spoke with the media after Monday's first official spring practice.





He started with an opening statement:

"First and foremost, proud of our guys at the [NFL] combine for going out there and competing hard and displaying their abilities. We hope to see them land on a team that can really maximize them and their potential so they can have great careers. We're really proud of them representing themselves, their hard work, and the University of Miami. Practice for us as you can probably tell, a lot of energy, a lot of juice, like you would expect but spring has to be challenging, it has to be demanding, it has to creat opportunities and I think we did that day one. The areas of improvement for us are all over right. Technique and fundamentals always come with spring football. We certainly devote a lot more time to individual drills, group drills, two-on-two, five-on-fours, and seven-on-sevens. Of course we also want to do the stuff we want to do from a schematic standpoint as well and intangibly. From red zone efficiency to third down, situational football as much as we can do it. End of half, end of game situations, the middle eight. I really work on discipline, having officials here every single day, correcting and working on our penalties that we can control as they relate to technique and fundamentals. Creating explosive plays, preventing explosive plays. As much situational football as possible. Special teams, which need to improve. We had some bright spots last year, but some spots that really hurt us in some key moments. Systematically just making sure that we are exploring every mechanism, every process to make ourselves better as coaches, as players, as an organization and just really excited to welcome 26 newcomers. Some new hires. Of course, you guys saw coach Chevis Jackson. You saw coach Matt Merritt out there. Great teachers, elite human beings, hard workers. They really want to be here. They really work hard. Spring ball is all about getting better. We got some injuries. Will have about a dozen guys miss spring spring completely. We'll have four or five guys join us after spring break. The guys that are missing spring football are guys that either had something lingering, just throughout their career or had something pop up during the season and had to be addressed."





On how to fast-track new transfer quarterback Cam Ward to a new system:

"Actually, we brought in two quarterbacks from the portal. They've fast-tracked with the way that they've played. Certainly they were both leaders in FBS and FCS respectively. They know football; they've played in big games; they've played tough games, tight games, tough situations. Nowadays in the offseason, they are allowed to have their player led workouts and they've had an excess of eight of those on top of what we do from a skill instruction standpoint. And now, with 15 practices and probably 16 player-led practices in the summer and then fall camp, we feel good about where we can get him...and both of those guys. Reese [Poffenbarger] and Cam are just high-level achievers, learners, workers, and what can you say, they create a lot of excitement for the right reasons, you know. They're demanding of themselves. They bring the right attitude every day, and they just work."





On what he's seen from the freshman class:

"All of the same. They knew that when we recruited them, we needed the guys to play. We were very straightforward and honest that we were going to build our program through development and recruiting. They saw in last year's class the guys that ended up being high-profile guys from earning playing time. It was given to them. They earned it. And I think these guys saw opportunity. So far, so good. They have a high care factor for football. Football is really important to them. They spend a lot of time in the building which is necessary to be a good football player and they are fun to be around. They get after it. They compete. They got that dog mentality and they are being mentored and tutored by some guys that have bought into a process that is very demanding and challenging as well. I feel really good about those guys receiving a high level of interaction, I would say culture and understanding."





On quarterbacks Emory Williams and Judd Anderson:

"Really impressive about Emory is he's been out for a long time. Hasn't taken many reps and he jumped out there today and it seemed liked he never missed. He's that kind of guy, though, but we talked about it before. He is that over-the-top dedicated guy that just reminds you of maybe some of those old school quarterbacks that played here that just devotes a ton of time to his craft. Time with the coordinator, at times coming in and meeting with different players. Went out there he had a great day. Cam had a great day. Reese had a great day, Jacurri [Brown] did as well. We got a really good quarterback room right now. Judd got few reps today. He's hard to miss. All of 6'7" and just an awesome human being. He understands that there's going to be some time where he may not get all the reps, but he's going to develop into a great player. But again, pleased with the first day with that quarterback room."





On what impressed him the most about Cam Ward:

"Leadership. A guy that can take command of the line of scrimmage. I think that's critical. I remember blocking for quarterbacks. I love those guys that can look at, receiver that might complain about not getting a ball or a lineman that might be overly tired or a tight end that might be...and say 'we ain't having that.' We're going to go. It's something that we always wanted and always want to have at the University of Miami. I think he brings that and more, but he certainly just...he can make plays because he understands what everybody's doing. And I think it's important for a quarterback to really understand what the guys up front are doing. Where the free-hitters might be, how to put ourselves in a good play, how to make adjustments, how to take over an offensive system, and he runs it at a really, really high level in a short amount of time."





On which players will not participate in spring practice and others that may return during spring:

"Guys that will join us at some point in time that have had successful recoveries were Akheem Mesidor at some point in time will join us. Cole McConathy will join us; he had some soft tissue stuff. Damari Brown will join us. He got some work today, but not a ton. Brian Balom and Cam McCormick, those are some of the more minor things. Then guys that are working their way back, it's going to be a little bit longer. Jonathan Denis maybe at some point in time during spring. Josh Horton at some point in time during the spring. The guys that will be out for spring will be Isaiah Thomas, Nyjalik Kelly, Armondo Blount, Mark Fletcher, Ajay Allen, Zion Nelson, and Frankie Tinilau. Hope I got them all, I was trying to get that for you guys. Hopefully that helps.