Video: Film Review of Miami Commit Cormani McClain
Five-star lockdown cornerback Cormani McClain shocked the world with his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes. Here's a breakdown of what the Miami Hurricanes are getting.
Elite Ball Skills
Cormani McClain has elite ball skills and will attack the ball at its highest point. The five-star has a wide receiver background and has the utmost confidence in himself when the ball is in the air.
Elite closing speed
Whether he is in off-man or zone his closing speed makes QBs regret throwing his direction. Several interceptions with him breaking off his man or leaving his zone to get over and make the big play.
Elite Playmaker
Pass break-ups are nice but coming down with INTs regularly is what UM needs. The senior has over 21 picks in his career and he is always looking to take it all the way back to the crib too with several pick-sixes!
Elite Frame To Mold
Here at Rivals we have Cormani at 6'2 170, this is a great frame for the staff to mold. His long Arms assist him in jamming WR out of the field of play.
Aggressive Nature
Is very confident in his deep speed and will sit on routes and make QBs pay for trying to throw it on his side. You can also see this when it comes to making tackles he is coming to CLEAN YOU.
Natural In Coverage
McClain has very quick feet and paired with knowing how to use his length, he is barely ever caught off guard. Most CBs start grabbing when the ball is in the air but he is calm, cool, and collected turning his head around to make plays on the football.
CON - He can't play for us this week.
