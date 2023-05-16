The Miami Hurricanes get its second portal wide receiver from the portal in Shemar Kirk out of Reedley, CA with the first being Tyler Harrell.

The 6-1 180 pounder accounted for 1,446 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in only 15 career games, showing his explosive ability every time he touched the ball.

Frame

At 6'1 180 pounds, he has the body to fight off press coverage on the outside while also maintaining the short area quickness to operate in the slot.

Athleticism

I believe Kirk is a plus athlete with impressive speed, quickness, and body control. Anytime he touched the football he is a threat to take it to the house.

Explosiveness

The Miami offense desperately needed an explosive weapon in the passing game and have it in Kirk. He can accelerate at a moment's notice and get to top speed within a few steps, leaving countless defenders who had an angle to tackle Kirk, reaching for air.

Stop/Start quickness (suddenness)

All of the best wide receivers have to get open and the ability to accelerate and decelerate comes in handy at the top of the route to separate from coverage.

Route runner

Quickness at the line of scrimmage allows him to get off with jab releases. He understands how to manipulate off-man coverage by stemming his routes and attacking the DB blindspot to gain inside/outside leverage.