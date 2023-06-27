The Miami Hurricanes added a three-star legacy defensive back Ryan Mack Monday night to the 2024 class. The versatile corner made his pledge via local powerhouse St Thomas Aquinas.

Ryan is the son of former cane Rod Mack who has become a staple coach in the south Florida community, coaching the Miami Gardens Ravens pop warner team which many of our current commits/targets hailed from.

Mack can play cornerback or nickel, at 5'11 and 166 pounds running a 10.8 100 M dash he possesses the quick twitch and long speed to be used all over the defense.

Frame

At his size, he will need to put on some weight however his wide shoulders suggest he can comfortably add good weight and I prefer corners just under six feet so they can rotate in the nickel or outside.

Speed

Can't coach speed and Mack is a true BURNER with verified 100 M times as low as 10.8.

Man Coverage

Man-on-man coverage is his best attribute in my opinion. He is a true man corner with patience and excellent feet. Blankets receivers and consistently undercuts the ball.

Versatility

Starring as an outside corner mostly for STA, but on tape you see him in the nickel and plays over the top as he is deployed in any position to ensure the best 11 players are on the field.