The Miami Central High School pipeline continues strong as the Canes land a commitment from four-star linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin.

His pledge comes days after the Canes secured a commitment from four-star DB Amari Wallace, Marcelin's teammate at Central and RawMiami seven-on-seven.

Marcelin is a modern-day LB who can move well in space, but make no mistake—he is an enforcer who will bring the boom snap after snap.





Frame

He has grown over the offseason and is the perfect size for a speed linebacker heading into his senior year. You can expect him to arrive in Miami already at a heavier weight.





Speed

Make no mistake, EJ has wheels. You can look over his film and see him closing down skill players in space vs. top-tier teams like Miami Northwestern, Bishop Gorman, and Miami Norland, among others. He will be a 4.5 sideline-to-sideline backer who can keep up with running backs out of the backfield.





Instincts

While most fans would point to his athleticism as the reason for his production, his instincts are second to none. He can see plays develop before they happen, which always gives him a head start on the football. He is excellent at dipping under blocks and undercutting running lanes.





Personality

He is one of the funniest young men you could ever meet. He has an infectious energy that is always positive and can be passed on to his teammates around him.