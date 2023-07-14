The Miami Hurricanes have landed the big WHALE in five-star ATH (WR) Joshisa Trader via local powerhouse Chamindade-Madonna for its 2024 class.

Miami beat out Florida State, Florida, and Ohio State to secure his commitment.

At 6'1" and 180 pounds, he possesses the ideal skillset to make an immediate impact on the outside. Starring at defensive back and wide receiver, he made a name for himself on both sides of the ball at a high level, but all records indicate he will be in the receiver room.

Frame

At his size, he will come to Miami with the ideal frame to compete immediately with the potential to really maximize his body at Miami.

Ball Skills

His ball skills are his best trait in my opinion. Trader has elite ball skills and concentration as he often turns 50/50 balls into 90/10 balls on the outside. Multiple times on tape Trader rises over his defenders with ease.

Explosiveness

Trader can fly off the ball to go deep or can catch an underneath route and make defenders miss with his short-area quickness.

Athleticism

Pound for pound one of the best athletes Miami has added to its recruiting class in a long time. He has great speed with explosive leaping ability that makes him a matchup nightmare on offense, while on defense he possesses the ideal length to jam receivers at the line with the ability to blanket them if they ever make it into their route.