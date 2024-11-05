Advertisement

Published Nov 5, 2024
Video: Frederique, Lofton, Barrow, and Carpenter prepare for Georgia Tech
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Defensive back OJ Frederique, offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr., and tight end Elija Lofton answered questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week eleven game against Georgia Tech.

Kickoff is set for noon Eastern from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

