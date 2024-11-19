Published Nov 19, 2024
Video: Head Coach Jim Larranaga addresses media ahead of Charleston Classic
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Head Coach Jim Larrnanaga answered questions during a media availability on Tuesday, ahead of the Charleston Classic Tournament.

The Hurricanes will open the tournament against Drake on Thursday. The tip is set for noon Eastern.

