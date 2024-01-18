Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks post-game after an 84-75 loss to rival Florida State. He started with an opening statement:

"Have to give Florida State a lot of credit for coming in here and playing the way they did. Their size just bothered us. They're so long and athletic, and anytime we were not able to put a lot of pressure on them, they threw the ball right to the rim and either laid it in or dunked it. We were trying to figure out a way to counter that, and at the same time, their defense forced us totally out of our offensive rhythm. We weren't even able to run offense. Started doing a lot of stuff that was designed to take guys off the bounce and try to score. Nijel Pack did a great job of bringing us back. Bensley Joseph did a great job pressuring and getting some fast break layups, but overall, toward the end of the game, we just couldn't keep them off the foul line. Neither team shot well from the foul line. We were for 14-24; they were for 14-23. For us, a team that really needed to make those free throws, that was unfortunate because we've been a great free throw shooting team all season long."





On the effort from his team:

"I think what you're seeing is different defensive styles. They're pressing full court. So you see great effort and denying, they switch all the time, they're contesting shots and stuff so, that's their style. We're not that big. We can't do stuff like that. We're not that deep. So we have to be a little bit more conservative. We have to avoid foul trouble. That's what you are seeing. It's not effort. It's really style of play."





Miami will travel to Syracuse to face the Orange at noon on Saturday.