Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks to media after 68-61 home win over Rutgers.

"Coach L" talks about what changed in the second half of the comeback win.

Larranaga talks of Nijel Pack's big shot to extend the lead with 24 seconds left, the one-on-one battle between Norchad Omier and Rutgers Center Clifford Omoruyi.

He also shared his thoughts about Bensley Joseph and Jordan Miller.