Video: Larranaga talks post-game after loss to Tennessee in Jimmy V classic

Head basketball coach Jim Larranaga answers questions from the media after a 75-62 loss to No. 1 Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.
Miami will host Presbyterian on Sunday for its next contest. The tip is scheduled for 2 PM Eastern and will be televised on ACC Extra/ESPN+.
