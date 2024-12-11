Published Dec 11, 2024
Video: Larranaga talks post-game after loss to Tennessee in Jimmy V classic
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Head basketball coach Jim Larranaga answers questions from the media after a 75-62 loss to No. 1 Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Miami will host Presbyterian on Sunday for its next contest. The tip is scheduled for 2 PM Eastern and will be televised on ACC Extra/ESPN+.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook