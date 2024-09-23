Advertisement
Published Sep 23, 2024
Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Virginia Tech game
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from media ahead of week five matchup against rival Virginia Tech.

The Hurricanes will welcome the Hokies into Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM Eastern.

