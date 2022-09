See Mario Cristobal's post-game press conference after Miami's 17-9 loss against Texas A&M.

Miami dominated in time of possession - 34:20 to 25:40, total yards - 392 to 264, and first downs - 27-16.

Texas A&M won in pass breakups - 8-5, and QB hurries - 6-3.

Miami also won in sacks - 3-0.

Miami went 5-14 on third downs while A&M went 4-12.