Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after win over Duke

Opening statement:





“Alright, guys, good afternoon, and thank you for being here. Really love the way our team closed out the game after a fast start, and then kind of slowed down a little bit. Credit to Duke, them, the players and their staff for having a good plan to slow us down some. But a lot of it, also, we have got to do a better job. We had some miscues that were uncharacteristic and just regrouped at halftime. The decision was simple: let’s play Hurricane football and play as a team and play together and put forth our best effort, and execute at a high level. [I’m] really proud of our guys for that second-half performance and taking control of the game and being 1-0 on the day.”





On the resiliency of the Hurricanes…





“Well, I think a couple things. They know they are capable. That’s number one. There’s a lot of trust and confidence in each other. Number two, I mean, football now, especially with technology, the cat and mouse game, the adjustment back and forth game, is really different. It’s a whole new level. I mean, you saw it. They were creating some match-ups there in the second quarter that were difficult to contend with and we had to change some things up and disguise some things a little bit better and then just flat-out execute on some other things. There’s just no flinch in the group regardless of a bad play, an injury, a tough call we have to deal with, a deficit. It’s awesome being around this group, and, you know, chapter nine ended in 1-0, and after today, it’s on to chapter 10.”





On the record-setting performances of Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo…





“Yeah, Cam [Ward] owes me a touchdown back. And [Xavier Restrepo], they both played their behinds off. They always do. They have a unique chemistry, but I think the quarterback room and all that the receivers and tight ends do is very different than it was two years ago. That was very difficult. It was a hurdle, a mountain to get over quite honestly. I just think a lot of good people and hard work come together to make it happen. Those two guys as much as they are gaining all these accolades, they don’t talk about it. Do they want it? I’m sure they do. I think we all like to be recognized, rewarded, and praised, but that’s not the end all be all for them. They want to win, and I think that the best thing that they do is, when we’re behind like we were, is the way they just go back and forth on the sideline encouraging their teammates, pushing their teammates and just knowing and trusting that if we just keep playing, we are going to find a way.”





On building the chemistry between Ward and Restrepo…





“They build, and I think it’s neat to watch them go at it because they’ll fight like an old couple as well, now, and that’s a good thing. That means there is a competitive edge to both of those guys where they want to win. They want to be right all the time and they are not afraid to be headstrong and to be an alpha about it. That’s what you see. You see it on the practice field. You see it in extra reps after practice. And then, in turn, on gameday, it shows up. And we had a couple drops today, now. We had a couple really critical ones as a team that we’ve got to get back and work on. Our contested catch rate, I think, was a little bit better in previous games. It wasn’t great today, but that’s okay. We have a chance to get back and work on that, some of our third down stuff, and tighten up our passing game.”