Video: Mario Cristobal talks team resiliency in post-game press conference
Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media after Miami defeated Virginia Tech 38-34 on Friday.
The Hurricanes remain undefeated and will travel to Cal next week. Kickoff is set for 10:30 PM Eastern On Saturday, October 5th.
