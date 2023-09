Elijah Lofton, tight end for top five nationally ranked Bishop Gorman High School, helped his team get a win over top 10 ranked Miami Central. Lofton scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) in a 39-35 win. Interview by Anthony Yero



Zaquan Patterson recorded his second pick-six of the year in a 44-4 win over Nationally ranked Cardinal Gibbons. He talks of his efforts to recruit blue-chip teammates CJ Ewald (2025 Michigan commit) and Jeremiah Smith (2024 Ohio State Commit). Interview by Frank Tucker