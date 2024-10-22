Video: Miami AD Dan Radakovich answers questions at basketball media day

in other news
Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits
Local talent confident in decision to flip to Miami
Video: Miami preparing for big recruiting weekend for FSU game
Recruiting Impact: FSU vs. Miami
Miami is working to schedule a visit with 2025 Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns
Visit update on Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns
Miami makes top five for rising 6'5" athlete Wydeek Collier
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five
QB Cam Ward and WR Sam Brown honored by ACC for week 8 performance
Two Hurricanes collect weekly conference honors
Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich answered questions Monday at basketball media day at the Watsco Center.
He commented on Joe Echevarria, the University of Miami's seventh president, who was hired last week (4:09).
He next commented on coaches feeling business pressures in college athletics (8:02) and balancing the business orientation (10:45).
Lastly, he comments on how the University of Miami has benefitted from NIL (12:38).
