Video: Miami AD Dan Radakovich answers questions at basketball media day

Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich answered questions Monday at basketball media day at the Watsco Center.

He commented on Joe Echevarria, the University of Miami's seventh president, who was hired last week (4:09).

He next commented on coaches feeling business pressures in college athletics (8:02) and balancing the business orientation (10:45).

Lastly, he comments on how the University of Miami has benefitted from NIL (12:38).