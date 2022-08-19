Video: Miami Commit Antione Jackson Hints At News, Plus Targets In Action

Week 0 started with a bang this weekend as many South Florida talents were in action at what is known as the ‘Mecca’ of South Florida football, Traz Powell Stadium. Two intercounty teams met Thursday night both are looking to make headlines this season. Fort Lauderdale Dillard and Miami Norland met for a Dade County versus Broward County matchup in Miami-Dade County. The Miami commit Antione Jackson was in action along with several other Miami targets for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes. Dillard pulled many of their starters in the second half as they eased to a 28-14 victory. Here’s a rundown of the action:

The Commit

The four-star cornerback was not tested much in the game, but did have a pass breakup and a tackle. Jackson did hint at potential news that should be coming out this week. "Since my commit my relationship with Miami has gotten stronger," said Jackson. "Something is coming soon, but I won't speak on it too much though."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBjb21taXQgQW50aW9uZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDVElPTjNfSkFDS1NPTj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQUNUSU9OM19KQUNLU09OPC9hPiBKYWNrc29uIHdpdGggdGhlIHBhc3Mg YnJlYWstdXAuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mQWZEaXAxZ01tIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZkFmRGlwMWdNbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJj dXMgQmVuamFtaW4gKEBCZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MDQyNzIx NDQzMjMwOTI1MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTksIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Targets

The 2023 back got going early finding openings in the line and breaking several big gains. Christopher Johnson unofficially carried eight times for 100 yards. He also added a catch for a 15-yard gain.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSB0YXJnZXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9jaHJpc3RvcGhlcmo2Xz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2hyaXN0 b3BoZXJqNl88L2E+IEpvaG5zb24gZ2V0cyB0byB0aGUgY29ybmVyIGZvciB0 aGUgdG91Y2hkb3duLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nh bmVzX2NvdW50eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FuZXNfY291bnR5 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVnhoVUxjemU5eiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Z4aFVMY3plOXo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyY3VzIEJl bmphbWluIChAQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjA0MDU4NjcyOTU2 NTM4ODk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE4LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“CJ” looked explosive once he put his foot in the ground, but he did have one fumble lost. He only played in three offensive series. He updated his recruiting process where Ole Miss and Miami are the clear front-runners.

Armondo Blount looks like a manchild among boys out there. He registered two tackles for loss and was consistently in the backfield all night. Blount could debut as a five-star player once ratings are released for the 2025 class. Needs to be the highest priority for Miami in the 2025 class.

Armondo Blount, Defensive Line, Dillard

Anthony Smith registered a tackle for loss and a sack and was one of many on a Panther defensive front causing trouble in the backfield.

Jeremiah Marcelin, 2024 Norland linebacker had a quiet night but did register a tackle for loss.

Other Standouts

Keith Thompson was the best defender on the field Thursday night at Traz. He registered a sack and a forced fumble and was reeking all kinds of havoc. Thompson a power-five type of player that will get plenty of attention this season.

The big quarterback was a problem to bring down and scored a rushing touchdown to go along with a touchdown pass. Ennio Yapoor is a gifted thrower of the football who puts touch on the ball when needed and can also fire it into tight windows.

Marcus Striggles was the best wide receiver on the field for the Dillard Panthers. The junior is elusive and can high-point the football as he did for his touchdown catch in the toward the corner of the end zone. Striggles is a slot receiver with WR1 ability.

The senior quarterback was impressive for the most part all night. He stepped up in the pocket to find receivers and ran the ball with purpose to keep the chains moving. Norcius did a great job of throwing accurately on the run and will need to continue his good play if Dillard wins a state championship.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IQUxGVElNRTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9E aWxsYXJkX0RIUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGlsbGFyZF9ESFM8 L2E+IGxlYWRzIE5vcmxhbmQgMTQtNy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Ob3JjaXVzQXJtYW5pP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBO b3JjaXVzQXJtYW5pPC9hPiBoaXRzIEVkd2FyZCBMb3VpcyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzEydG9vbGl2ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AMTJ0b29saXZlPC9hPiBmb3IgdGhlIGJpZyBnYWluIGhlcmUuIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tNVdQOTVyQWdoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vbTVXUDk1ckFnaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJjdXMgQmVuamFtaW4g KEBCZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9CZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MDQyNjg1MjAwMjU0NTY3MD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The running back they call "Trigg" has the size and speed to be blue-chip running back in the next few years. Jaquari Lewis's combination of strength and speed was evident as he scored two touchdowns with two powerful runs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYeKAmXF1YXJpIExld2lzICgyMDI1KSBnZXR0aW5nIHdvcmsgaW4g dGhlIHNlY29uZCBoYWxmIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0RpbGxhcmRfREhTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEaWxsYXJk X0RIUzwvYT4uPGJyPjxicj5IZSBzY29yZXMgaGlzIHNlY29uZCB0b3VjaGRv d24gb2YgdGhlIGdhbWUgaGVyZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pz Y3pUWk5KY2kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ac2N6VFpOSmNpPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE1hcmN1cyBCZW5qYW1pbiAoQEJlbmphbWluUml2YWxzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlbmphbWluUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTYwNDM5ODU4NDIxNzEwODQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1 Z3VzdCAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK