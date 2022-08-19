Video: Miami Commit Antione Jackson Hints At News, Plus Targets In Action

Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Week 0 started with a bang this weekend as many South Florida talents were in action at what is known as the ‘Mecca’ of South Florida football, Traz Powell Stadium. Two intercounty teams met Thursday night both are looking to make headlines this season.
Fort Lauderdale Dillard and Miami Norland met for a Dade County versus Broward County matchup in Miami-Dade County. The Miami commit Antione Jackson was in action along with several other Miami targets for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes. Dillard pulled many of their starters in the second half as they eased to a 28-14 victory.
Here’s a rundown of the action:
The Commit
The four-star cornerback was not tested much in the game, but did have a pass breakup and a tackle.Jackson did hint at potential news that should be coming out this week.
"Since my commit my relationship with Miami has gotten stronger," said Jackson. "Something is coming soon, but I won't speak on it too much though."
“CJ” looked explosive once he put his foot in the ground, but he did have one fumble lost. He only played in three offensive series. He updated his recruiting process where Ole Miss and Miami are the clear front-runners.
Armondo Blount looks like a manchild among boys out there. He registered two tackles for loss and was consistently in the backfield all night. Blount could debut as a five-star player once ratings are released for the 2025 class. Needs to be the highest priority for Miami in the 2025 class.
Anthony Smith registered a tackle for loss and a sack and was one of many on a Panther defensive front causing trouble in the backfield.
Jeremiah Marcelin, 2024 Norland linebacker had a quiet night but did register a tackle for loss.
Other Standouts
Keith Thompson was the best defender on the field Thursday night at Traz. He registered a sack and a forced fumble and was reeking all kinds of havoc. Thompson a power-five type of player that will get plenty of attention this season.
The big quarterback was a problem to bring down and scored a rushing touchdown to go along with a touchdown pass. Ennio Yapoor is a gifted thrower of the football who puts touch on the ball when needed and can also fire it into tight windows.
Marcus Striggles was the best wide receiver on the field for the Dillard Panthers. The junior is elusive and can high-point the football as he did for his touchdown catch in the toward the corner of the end zone. Striggles is a slot receiver with WR1 ability.
The senior quarterback was impressive for the most part all night. He stepped up in the pocket to find receivers and ran the ball with purpose to keep the chains moving. Norcius did a great job of throwing accurately on the run and will need to continue his good play if Dillard wins a state championship.
The running back they call "Trigg" has the size and speed to be blue-chip running back in the next few years. Jaquari Lewis's combination of strength and speed was evident as he scored two touchdowns with two powerful runs.