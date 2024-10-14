Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
Video: Miami Coordinators talk with media ahead of Louisville game
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson and Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry answered questions Monday in a weekly press conference ahead of the week eight matchup with Louisville.

Kickoff is set for noon Eastern L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement