Video: Miami Coordinators talk with media ahead of Wake Forest game

Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson and Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry answered questions Monday in a weekly press conference ahead of the week thirteen matchup with Wake Forest.
Kickoff is set for noon Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook