Published Sep 2, 2024
Video: Miami Coordinators talk with media ahead of week two game vs. FAMU
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson and Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry answered questions from the media on Monday.

Miami is preparing for Saturday's week two home opener against Florida A&M. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM and will be televised in ESPN+/ACC Extra.

