Miami quarterback Cam Ward talked with the media after the spring game Saturday.

He starts by providing his general take on the spring game and talks of his connection with wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (0:25) and Isaiah Horton (0:42).

Ward also discusses his involvement with transfer portal decisions (1:14) and the amount of work needed to prepare for the upcoming football season (1:36).

He shares his thoughts on the offensive line (1:52) and believes they are why Miami will win many football games this season.

Ward provides his take on the experience of spring practice at Miami (2:20) and playing in front of the fans at the spring game (2:50).

QB1 also shares his thoughts on freshman tight end Elija Lofton (3:09) and the banter between himself and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (3:36). He said his confidence level behind the offensive line is a ten. If he could break the scale, he would (3:54).

He shares his potential for the team in the fall (4:26) and talks of when he will start preparing for the season opener against the rival Florida Gators.