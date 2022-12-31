Video: Miami Signee Robert Stafford Ready To Contribute At Defensive Back
At the UA All-America Game Media Day, Miami athlete signee Robert Stafford explains how defensive back is a better fit for him moving forward.
The athletic playmaker from Eau Galle High School in Melbourne, FL, who played wide receiver, kick returner, punt returner, and defensive back, also talks of his relationship with Defensive Backs Coach Jahmil Addae.
He shares why he committed to Miami and what fans should expect from him going forward. The UA All-America Game will be played on Tuesday, January 3rd at 5 PM Eastern and televised on ESPN.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk and Inside Canes Hoops
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook