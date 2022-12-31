At the UA All-America Game Media Day, Miami athlete signee Robert Stafford explains how defensive back is a better fit for him moving forward.

The athletic playmaker from Eau Galle High School in Melbourne, FL, who played wide receiver, kick returner, punt returner, and defensive back, also talks of his relationship with Defensive Backs Coach Jahmil Addae.

He shares why he committed to Miami and what fans should expect from him going forward. The UA All-America Game will be played on Tuesday, January 3rd at 5 PM Eastern and televised on ESPN.