Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, defensive back Jaden Harris, and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe were available for media after Tuesday's practice.
Miami prepares for its week two and home-opener against Florida A&M on Saturday. The kickoff is set for 6:00 PM Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
