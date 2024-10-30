Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
Video: Ward, Baron, Barrow, and Carpenter prepare for Duke
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Quarterback Cam Ward, offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive linemen Tyler Baron, and Simeon Barrow Jr. answer questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week ten game vs. Duke.

Kickoff is set for noon Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

