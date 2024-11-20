Video: Ward, Fletcher, Bain and Borregales prepare for Wake Forest

Quarterback Cam Ward, running back Mark Fletcher, defensive lineman Rueben Bain, and kicker Andy Borregales answered questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week thirteen game against Wake Forest.
Kickoff is set for noon Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
