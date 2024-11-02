Video: Ward, Restrepo, Frederique, Powell, and Mauigoa talk post-game

in other news
Miami Football: RB Damien Martinez leading impressive run game for Canes
Running back Damien Martinez is leading an improved running attack for Miami
Five-star Cantwell and four-star Waters among biggest visits of the weekend
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend
Miami Football: Coaches reflect on FSU, accept challenge ahead against Duke
Miami preparing for disruptive Duke defense
Canes Talk Mailbag: Will Miami be able to handle Duke's defense?
Rivals contributor Alex Donno of the Locked on Canes Podcast answers questions regarding Miami Hurricanes Football
The latest on Miami four-star 2025 recruiting DB target Shamar Arnoux
Intel on USC commit after visit to Miami
Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa, and defensive backs OJ Frederique and Meesh Powell were available for questions from the media after Miami's 53-21 win over Duke.
Miami will travel to Georgia Tech for its next game.
