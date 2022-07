Miami third-year sophomore receiver Xavier Restrepo was among Tyler Van Dyke's top targets during the 2021 season.

Restrepo totaled 24 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns last season, and now assumes a leadership role in a young receiver corps. He ranked fourth on the team in receiving yards and fifth in receptions.

Restrepo is the longest-tenured receiver at Miami, along with Key'Shawn Smith and Michael Redding III.