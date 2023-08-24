Week One Features a Loaded Slate of Games for Miami Commits, Targets
Plenty of Miami targets and commits will be in action in a loaded week one of high school football across the country. Here's a rundown of players Miami will have an eye on throughout the weekend.
Chaminade-Madonna vs St. Frances (MD)
Chaminade-Madonna made huge noise last week by putting a running clock on Miami Northwestern in the first half. A loaded offense that features two five-stars (Ohio State commit wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami wide receiver commit Joshisa Trader), four four-stars (North Carolina commit running back Davion Gause, North Carolina State quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey, running back Jaquari Lewis and wide receiver Kyle Washington) and two freshmen and sophomore (wide receiver Denairius Gray and running back Arwin Jackson) that may hit that blue chip mark as well, make this a machine that cannot be stopped.
On the flip side, Miami five-star safety target Zaquan Patterson is committing on Saturday, and Michigan cornerback commit Chris Ewald Jr. leads the defense that allowed zero points with the starters last week.
St. Frances has its share of talent, with Oregon commits, quarterback Michael Van Buren and cornerback Ify Obidegwu, four-star 2025 defensive end Trent Wilson, four-star 2025 cornerback Blake Woodby and more.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs St. John Bosco (CA)
This might be the toughest game of the weekend to gauge. Both teams are annually national powers and have national championships to their credit. St. Thomas will feature an offense led by a two-headed monster in the backfield of Ohio State commit Jordan Lyle and UCF commit Stacy Gage plus a receiver duo of Miami commit Chance Robinson and Missouri commit James Madison.
Bosco has a loaded defense that might be the best Aquinas will face all year, with a loaded linebacker core led by Notre Dame commit linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and a defensive backfield that has Alabama commit safety Peyton Woodyard, blue-chip cornerback Marcelles Williams and more.
Miami defensive back commits Ryan Mack and Romanas Fredrique will play their first game together since youth football, and Missouri linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, 2026 defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick, and Pittsburgh commit safety Allen Bryant are three players to watch.
Homestead vs Miami Palmetto
In South Florida, everything is national except down south, where Homestead will play Miami Palmetto in a heated rivalry game. Homestead has Rivals100 receiver Cortez Mills, Louisville running back commit Isaac Brown, highly productive receiver James Randle, and South Florida star quarterback Joshua Townsend, as they try to outmatch Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Davion Dixon and Nebraska commit and Miami target athlete Jacory Barney for a chance to rise up in the South Florida rankings.
Miami Norland at Lakeland
Over the years, Lakeland has been a nightmare for South Florida teams, knocking off even the best programs like St. Thomas Aquinas. Norland is looking to start their run to a Florida 2M state title, and the first big test is the 2022 state champion Dreadnaughts.
Top-ten 2025 dual-threat quarterback Ennio Yapoor is in a prime position to make a considerable name for himself with a strong performance here, and he has an excellent supporting cast led by 2025 Miami offered wide receiver Jade Card and underrated 2024 athlete Isaiah Scott.
Both defenses are loaded, especially Norland, who has a division one player at every single position on that side of the ball. If the blue-chip cornerback duo of Larry Tarver and Jamari Howard can limit the Lakeland passing game, the elite front seven of Norland should be strong enough to make some things happen.
American Heritage Plantation vs St. Johns (DC)
Miami's newest commit, 2026 wide receiver Malachi Toney, will get his first opportunity to take the throne as wide receiver one at Heritage after the graduation of five-star Ohio State signee Brandon Inniss. While the supporting cast around him is also full of youth, there is some firepower that could give St. John's trouble.
Quarterback Dia Bell, running backs Byron Louis and Deandre Desinor, and wide receivers Jeffar Jean-Noel, Brandon Bennett, Dylan Denson, and Zamarii Sanders make maybe the best underclassmen group in the country and have a chance to prove themselves against a borderline top-25 team nationally.
Davie Western vs Milton (GA)
One of the most underrated games of the weekend. Miami 2025 quarterback commit Luke Nickel is the big name for Canes fans to watch here, but it does not end there. Western has a loaded roster this season that has Virginia Tech quarterback commit Davi Belfort, 2026 division one prospect Robert Ortega Jr., Miami 2025 receiver target Koby Howard - who went for 200 yards and three scores in a half last week, double-digit offer 2026 tight end Calerbe Hermane and a front seven that has three Power Five linebacker prospects and multiple division one defensive backs.
If the Wildcats want to have a chance, they are going to have to slow down explosive Texas A&M wide receiver commit Debron Gatling, Miami tight end target Ryan Ghea, four-star receiver CJ Wiley and shifty weapons Marc Essley and Shamar Vick - NFL legend Michael Vick's nephew.
Columbus @ Clearwater Academy International
Clearwater Academy International is looking to regain its confidence in South Florida after falling to Homestead in their week zero game last week. Miami safety commit Isaiah Thomas got his feet back underneath him in his first game from a season-ending knee injury last year, and a loaded group of Power Five Canadian natives are back for CAI in this game.
Columbus has a loaded front seven that includes Miami commit, defensive lineman Daylen Russell, Stanford commit, defensive end Dylan Stephenson, Nebraska commit, and Miami legacy linebacker Willis McGahee IV and Miami 2025 linebacker target Hector Chavez. Look for Appalachian State wide receiver commit Jose Leon and Rivals250 2025 athlete Bryce Fitzgerald to do much of the heavy lifting for James Madison quarterback commit Alberto Mendoza on offense.
Kenwood (IL) vs Lincoln-Way East (IL)
Four-star Miami defensive end commit Marquise Lightfoot and his Kenwood squad are hosting one of the top teams in the state, Lincoln-Way East. They went 13-1 last season, falling in the state championship game. They return 12 starters, including Iowa commit offensive lineman Joshua Janowski — an excellent early test for the elite pass rusher.
Paramus Catholic (NJ) @ Cleveland Heights (OH)
Three-star Miami offensive line commit Juan Minaya and Paramus Catholic have struggled in recent years but look to get back into the national playing field of high school football against Ohio power Cleveland Heights.
Miami target and 2025 running back Marquise Davis is the best player for the Tigers, who are coming off a 46-21 season-opening win and a 10-2 2022 season. The 2026 defensive back Henry Perrymond and 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar are two other players to watch.
IMG Academy (FL) @ St. Joseph's Prep (PA)
IMG is loaded with Miami commit Ksani Jiles and Miami targets - defensive tackle David Stone, Georgia commit cornerback Ellis Robinson, linebackers Gavin Nix, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and several offensive linemen - and coming off a 35-20 win over Lipscomb, a nationally ranked opponent. They are again facing off against a top 25 team in St. Joseph's, featuring Miami target 2025 linebacker Anthony Sacca. This will be one of the most anticipated games nationally in week one.
