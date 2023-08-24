Plenty of Miami targets and commits will be in action in a loaded week one of high school football across the country. Here's a rundown of players Miami will have an eye on throughout the weekend.

Chaminade-Madonna vs St. Frances (MD)

Joshisa Trader, Wide Receiver, Chaminade-Madonna (FL) (Rivals.com)

St. Thomas Aquinas vs St. John Bosco (CA)

Chance Robinson, Wide Receiver, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Homestead vs Miami Palmetto

Miami Norland at Lakeland

Over the years, Lakeland has been a nightmare for South Florida teams, knocking off even the best programs like St. Thomas Aquinas. Norland is looking to start their run to a Florida 2M state title, and the first big test is the 2022 state champion Dreadnaughts. Top-ten 2025 dual-threat quarterback Ennio Yapoor is in a prime position to make a considerable name for himself with a strong performance here, and he has an excellent supporting cast led by 2025 Miami offered wide receiver Jade Card and underrated 2024 athlete Isaiah Scott. Both defenses are loaded, especially Norland, who has a division one player at every single position on that side of the ball. If the blue-chip cornerback duo of Larry Tarver and Jamari Howard can limit the Lakeland passing game, the elite front seven of Norland should be strong enough to make some things happen.

American Heritage Plantation vs St. Johns (DC)

Malachi Toney, Wide Receiver, American Heritage Plantation (Rivals.com)

Davie Western vs Milton (GA)

Luke Nickel, Quarterback, Milton

Columbus @ Clearwater Academy International

Kenwood (IL) vs Lincoln-Way East (IL)

Marquise Lightfoot, Edge, Kenwood (Rivals.com)

Four-star Miami defensive end commit Marquise Lightfoot and his Kenwood squad are hosting one of the top teams in the state, Lincoln-Way East. They went 13-1 last season, falling in the state championship game. They return 12 starters, including Iowa commit offensive lineman Joshua Janowski — an excellent early test for the elite pass rusher.

Paramus Catholic (NJ) @ Cleveland Heights (OH)

Three-star Miami offensive line commit Juan Minaya and Paramus Catholic have struggled in recent years but look to get back into the national playing field of high school football against Ohio power Cleveland Heights. Miami target and 2025 running back Marquise Davis is the best player for the Tigers, who are coming off a 46-21 season-opening win and a 10-2 2022 season. The 2026 defensive back Henry Perrymond and 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar are two other players to watch.

IMG Academy (FL) @ St. Joseph's Prep (PA)

Ksani Jiles, Defensive Back, IMG Academy (Rivals.com)