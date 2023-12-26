What can Jacurri Brown do for Miami against Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl
Miami will trot out Jacurri Brown as the starting quarterback Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. This week, the Hurricanes are in the Bronx, NY, to take on the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.
The third-string quarterback will be thrusted into action and be trusted to help produce Miami's first bowl win since 2016. Brown gets the start as a result of starter Tyler Van Dyke transferring to Wisconsin and backup Emory Williams suffering an arm injury in a 27-20 loss to Florida State in November.
Brown will make his first season appearance this week and has seen limited action in two years as a Miami Hurricane. The 6'4", 220-pound quarterback played in eight games and made two starts. Brown passed for 230 yards on 27-for-45 passing (60.0 percent) with three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. He also added 223 rushing yards, which was third most on the team.
During the bowl game press conference, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson hinted that there could be unique packages for Brown.
"I try to do things that the quarterback's playing is good at, obviously," Dawson said. "Right now, the stuff that we're working on and the stuff that we're repping in practice, he's really doing an excellent job, and everything looks very smooth...Our offense is our offense, obviously, but it's going to get tilted to who's playing, and you try to do things that their strengths are. There's obviously things that we'll do with him that we won't do with other people."
Brown can be boom or bust for a game or for a play. By far, his best game was his first college start, a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech last season. He completed 14-of-19 passes for 136 yards, throwing for three touchdowns, and also rushed for 87 yards, averaging 4.6 a carry with a long of 24.
His second start did not go so well. The Canes were throttled by Clemson 40-10, and Brown passed for 53 yards on a 46 percent completion percentage. Against the Tigers, he had zero touchdowns, one interception, and was sacked three times.
Scouting Rutgers
Rutgers is 20th in total defense and is ranked ninth in red zone defense, while Miami ranks 24th in total offense and 72nd in the red zone offense.
Brown will be forced to make plays on third down and the red zone because the Rutgers defense is no slouch. Rutgers ranks 68th in 3rd down percentage defense, while Miami ranks 47th on the money down.
Rutgers is also tenth in passing yards allowed (175.9), so Dawson must be creative with his play calling, and Brown must scramble for first downs to move the chains.
Miami should create time for Brown to throw as Rutgers ranks 111th in sacks, and Miami is 16th in sacks allowed. The concern is that Rutgers has a spy on Brown and drops several players in zone coverage to try and bait the sophomore into throws that appear open.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Scarlett Knights are ranked 33rd in total defense (87.7) and 20th in coverage grade (89.6). Miami defeated two teams ranked ahead of the Knights in defense (Clemson - 4th and Miami (OH) - 29th) in 2023. The Hurricanes did lose to three teams ranked ahead of Rutgers on defense (Florida State - 10th, Louisville - 19th, NC State - 31st) this season. Rutgers does rank 59th in rush defense, according to PFF, so if Miami gets the running game going, it will take tremendous pressure off of Brown.
What's clear is that Brown will be a significant factor in Miami winning a bowl game in 2023. The second-year QB from Georgia will have to make plays with his legs and not turn the ball over for the Hurricanes to have a chance. Miami was a four-point favorite, but the line has shifted to Rutgers by a point.
"He's excited to play, and you can see his body language is great," Dawson said. "I'm fired up for him."
