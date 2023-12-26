Miami will trot out Jacurri Brown as the starting quarterback Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. This week, the Hurricanes are in the Bronx, NY, to take on the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The third-string quarterback will be thrusted into action and be trusted to help produce Miami's first bowl win since 2016. Brown gets the start as a result of starter Tyler Van Dyke transferring to Wisconsin and backup Emory Williams suffering an arm injury in a 27-20 loss to Florida State in November. Brown will make his first season appearance this week and has seen limited action in two years as a Miami Hurricane. The 6'4", 220-pound quarterback played in eight games and made two starts. Brown passed for 230 yards on 27-for-45 passing (60.0 percent) with three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. He also added 223 rushing yards, which was third most on the team.

During the bowl game press conference, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson hinted that there could be unique packages for Brown. "I try to do things that the quarterback's playing is good at, obviously," Dawson said. "Right now, the stuff that we're working on and the stuff that we're repping in practice, he's really doing an excellent job, and everything looks very smooth...Our offense is our offense, obviously, but it's going to get tilted to who's playing, and you try to do things that their strengths are. There's obviously things that we'll do with him that we won't do with other people." Brown can be boom or bust for a game or for a play. By far, his best game was his first college start, a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech last season. He completed 14-of-19 passes for 136 yards, throwing for three touchdowns, and also rushed for 87 yards, averaging 4.6 a carry with a long of 24. His second start did not go so well. The Canes were throttled by Clemson 40-10, and Brown passed for 53 yards on a 46 percent completion percentage. Against the Tigers, he had zero touchdowns, one interception, and was sacked three times.

Scouting Rutgers

Rutgers defensive back Flip Dixon (10) during NCAA football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 35-16.