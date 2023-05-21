At Oregon and FIU , Cristobal led improvements in the second year for each program.

The 2022 season has been an absolute disappointment but Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal can significantly improve results in year two.

Cristobal went 1-11 in 2007 with the Panthers, improving from a winless season prior to his arrival. Cristobal's offense was anemic in 2007 as FIU scored a country-worst 15 points per game. The FIU defense was not any better, allowing opponents to an average of 39.1 points per game (which ranked 115th).

FIU made a jump to a 5-7 record in 2008 averaging 24.6 points per game (ranking 68th nationally) and 316 yards per game (ranking 96th nationally) on offense. The defense also improved, allowing 28.3 points per game (ranking 79th in the country) and allowing 369 yards per game (71st in the country).

The Ducks went 9-4 in his first season as head coach in 2018. That year, Oregon averaged 34.8 points per game (which ranked 25th nationally) and 427 yards per game (which ranked 41st nationally). On defense, the Ducks allowed 25.4 points per game (which ranked 48th nationally) and 385 yards per game (which ranked 55th nationally).

In 2019, Oregon improved to a 12-2 season and won the Rose Bowl.

The Oregon offense averaged 35.4 points per game (ranking 16th nationally) and 433 yards per game (ranking 40th in the country). The defense made a significant jump, allowing 16.5 points per game (which ranked 9th in the country) and 329 yards per game (ranking 22nd nationally).

Cristobal has shown he can deliver in year two based on the success of his two previous programs and fans should expect the same with his tenure at Miami.

Cristobal's track record with recruiting and the transfer portal will certainly help build the program to where it used to be in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.