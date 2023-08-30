After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Mario Cristobal decided to move on from coordinators Josh Gattis and Kevin Steele and replace them with Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry. Dawson coached many years under Dana Holgerson at West Virginia and Houston. He also had stops in Southern Miss and Kentucky as an OC. Dawson is 64-50 (61.5 winning percentage) as an offensive coordinator on the FBS level. His most successful season - a 12-2 campaign with the Houston in 2021. His worst, a 4-8 season, his second as an OC at West Virginia. Guidry coached three seasons as a defensive coordinator on the FBS level at Western Kentucky and Marshall. He is 31-21 (60.7 winning percentage) at the aforementioned schools, with his best year coming last season (9-4). His worst, a 7-5 season, his first as DC at Western Kentucky.

Reasons to be excited about the offense

Over the last two years, Houston averaged 35.9 points per game, while Miami averaged 28.8 points in the previous two years. Miami averaged 34 points per game in 2021 when Miami ran a similar offense to Dawson's under Rhett Lashlee. Houston had three players drafted to the NFL last season from the offensive side of the ball compared to one for Miami (Will Mallory). Quarterback Clayton Tune and Wide Receiver Nathaniel "Tank" Dell had excellent 2022 seasons. As a senior, Tune finished third nationally in passing touchdowns (40), fifth nationally in passing yards per game (313.4), second nationally in points responsible per game (21.2), seventh nationally in completions per game (25.69), and his 91.3 passing grade by Pro Football was tied for the best in the country. Tune was taken in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals. "Their skillsets are similar," Dawson said of Miami starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to Tune. "Both of them are natural throwers of the football." Last season, Dell led the nation in receiving touchdowns (17), receiving yards (1,398), and multi-touchdown receiving games (6). He also had six 100-yard receiving games (fifth nationally). Dell was taken in the third round by the Houston Texans. Derek Parish was also drafted as a fullback by the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I think we're talented enough," said Dawson of the talent on the Miami roster. "I was happy with the talent level when I got here, and we're adding more pieces as we go. That's never going to be an excuse. We'll see how it goes once we start playing real football.

Reasons to be excited for the defense