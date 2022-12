Sophomore wide receiver Romello Brinson is the latest Miami Hurricane to make his intentions to enter the transfer portal

Coming out of Miami Northwestern high school as a four-star prospect, most expected more from Brinson. The 6'2" 185-pound receiver had just seven catches for 99 yards in 2022. Miami was decimated by injuries at the wide receiver position but Brinson failed to gain significant playing time.

In two seasons, Brinson caught 14 receptions 189 yards, and one touchdown. He is most known for an amazing touchdown catch against Central Connecticut State.